Big Face Off On This Week's WWE RAW, Becky Lynch And Sasha Banks On MMC Mic'd Up, Shinsuke Nakamura

By Joshua Gagnon | April 01, 2018

- Above is from this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge where Becky Lynch filled in for Charlotte alongside Bobby Roode. The duo defeated Sasha Banks & Finn Balor and will go on to face The Miz & Asuka in the finals on Tuesday.

- WWE announced Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle will have a face-off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on this week's Raw. WWE is asking fans to use the hashtag #TeamMcMahon and #TeamRosey to ask questions for tomorrow's segment.


- Below is video of The Soul Rebels playing Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song in the streets of New Orleans. Nakamura will face WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.



