Big Face Off On This Week's WWE RAW, Becky Lynch And Sasha Banks On MMC Mic'd Up, Shinsuke Nakamura

- Above is from this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge where Becky Lynch filled in for Charlotte alongside Bobby Roode. The duo defeated Sasha Banks & Finn Balor and will go on to face The Miz & Asuka in the finals on Tuesday.
- WWE announced Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle will have a face-off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on this week's Raw. WWE is asking fans to use the hashtag #TeamMcMahon and #TeamRosey to ask questions for tomorrow's segment.
Things are BOUND to get intense on #RAW! Use #TeamMcMahon and #TeamRousey to ask a question for TOMORROW's face-to-face! @RondaRousey @RealKurtAngle @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/mq057Ogy6A— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2018
- Below is video of The Soul Rebels playing Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song in the streets of New Orleans. Nakamura will face WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.
Thanks to The @SoulRebels, The #KingOfStrongStyle is now the King of SONG Style! @ShinsukeN #WrestleMania https://t.co/zGCBSsOuG3— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2018