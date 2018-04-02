Edge And Christian On Stars That Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE Legends Edge and Christian confirmed that they will induct The Dudley Boyz into the WWE Hall Of Fame at this year's ceremony. Additionally, Edge and Christian weighed in on Christian's eventual induction and other potential future inductees. Also, Christian talked about Mark Henry's induction and he shared a funny story about Henry's entrance music.

According to Edge and Christian, they will be strapping rockets to Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley by inducting The Dudley Boyz into the WWE Hall Of Fame, Class of 2018. Edge confirmed the news:

"Actually, the news broke by Bubba Ray Dudley on Busted Open Radio with me as the guest. I didn't know he was going to do it. He got the pop himself and it has now been officially confirmed by WWE today as we're recording this that we will be inducting The Dudley Boyz. Yeah!"

"We were very honored that they asked us to do it, and, obviously, we've talked about it many times in the past," Christian added. "All three teams will always be linked. If you think of the Dudleys, you think of Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz, and vice versa with all those other teams. We helped to put each other on the map and the feud with us and the Hardys really took off when those guys showed up."

Apparently, D-Von called Edge and Christian roughly two months ago about doing the honors. As the story goes, Edge and Christian were having dinner together when D-Von tried to get ahold of the former Brood members.



"My phone rings immediately after [Edge's phone rang] and it says, 'Melbourne, Florida'," Christian recalled. "And I'm like, 'do we know anybody in Melbourne?' I'm like, 'your phone rang and then mine did. Should I answer it?' and [Edge] is like, 'yeah, yeah, you should answer it!' So I answered it. It was D-Von. We had a nice conversation and he said he tried to call [Edge], so I said, 'oh, I'll pass him to you. He didn't want to talk to you earlier.'"

Talk of the WWE Hall Of Fame led Edge to discuss the WWE fanbase's desire for Christian to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall Of Fame. The headliner of the WWE HOF Class of 2012 predicted that Christian, Chyna, and Luna Vachon will all be inducted in time, but stressed that fans should just enjoy the festivities and be glad about the current cohort of nominees.

"Now, everybody's like, 'when's Christian going? When's Christian going?' That's all I see [on social media]. One thing I've found with the [WWE] Hall Of Fame is people are never going to be happy, like from a fanbase, there is always going to be something that they b---h and moan about." Edge continued, "[Christian]'s going to go in. Chyna's going to go in. Luna Vachon will go in. And it might not be the, 'why is Paul Heyman not in?' Just shut up and enjoy it. It's going to be fun. Everybody enjoy it and just appreciate who is going in that night because it's a pretty cool class that's going in. Mark Henry also got in, so it's fun! To me, it's just a fun night to enjoy and wear a monkey suit for the night."

Christian stated that he appreciates the support of his peeps, but there is no race to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

"Is this the last year of the Hall Of Fame because if it's not this year, then it's never going to happen?" Christian joked. "No, I appreciate it too. Like, I get it a lot. I see it, and I read it, and I appreciate people wanting me to be in there. It's one of those things. I don't know. Yeah, it's not a race. I'm not worried about it. I don't think about it that often, so it is what it is."

Also during the podcast, Christian expressed his pleasure over Mark Henry's WWE Hall Of Fame induction. Christian, who had an enjoyable world title feud with Henry, said 'The World's Strongest Man' is a great human being and deserves this accolade.

"I'm happy for Mark too." Christian said, "Mark's a good dude. I always got along well with Mark. He always had a smile on his face whenever I'd talk to him. Funny guy and obviously had a long, tenured career and really those last few years when he hit his stride, he was kind of one of those late bloomers, right? When he went on that tear with the world title, it's like, 'man, that was the Mark Henry everyone [was] waiting to see' and he kind of put his mark, his stamp, on the company. Mark was doing some of his best work, the best work of his career and earned every right that he had to be world champion and work in that main event spot."

Christian mentioned that Daniel Bryan, 'The World's Toughest Vegan', misheard the lyrics to Henry's entrance theme.

"'Somebody gonna get their ass kicked. Somebody gonna get their wig split. Somebody gonna get their ass kicked.' I love his music. I always sang it. And I remember one time too, Daniel Bryan, I was singing it in the locker room and he's going out. 'What's he saying? I always thought it was, 'somebody's going to get their wings clipped.' And I was like, 'no! It's wig split!' Yeah."

Brother, brother. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness