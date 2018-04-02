WWE Live Event Results From Lexington (4/1): AJ Styles Defends WWE Championship

Below are results from last night's SmackDown live event in Lexington, KY:

* Xavier Woods & Big E defeated Aiden English & Rusev

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

* U.S. Champion Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode in a triple threat match

* Mojo Rawley vs. Tye Dillinger went to a no contest after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ran in and attacked Dillinger. Owens and Zayn started to cut a promo ripping Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, but their mics were cut off and they were escorted backstage

* Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch defeated The Riott Squad and Natalya, Carmella & Lana

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin with the Phenomenal Forearm