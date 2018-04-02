Shawn Michaels On Daniel Bryan Getting A Second Chance In WWE, First Impression After Meeting Bryan

Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking about Daniel Bryan getting cleared to return to the ring.

"I like everybody was thrilled for him because I know what it's like to be forced away from this before you're ready to let go," Shawn said. "I know this is a special moment for him, clearly it's an unbelievably special moment for the fans. This isn't a comeback, this is a second chance. He's a wonderful young man and I know he's going to make the most of this opportunity, that's for sure."

The Heartbreak Kid recalled meeting a young Daniel Bryan at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy years ago, noting that he knew Bryan was talented from the first day he saw him.

"I knew he was talented from the day I saw him, from the first time he walked into the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. He's a hard worker, he was unbelievable talented but like me, one of the things I knew he was going to have an uphill battle with was his size," Shawn said. "You know that he's going to be successful but I don't think any of us anticipated this. He's become the underdog. I don't know that anybody's ever captured people quite like Bryan has, certainly at this time and it's a great thing to see."

Shawn added, "When doctors tell you you can't do this anymore, it's heartbreaking. Truth is, it's a lot easier to leave on your own terms than to be forced out on someone else's terms. Now he's got the opportunity that very few people have and that's to have everything. He' going to have that wonderful family, he's going to get an opportunity and a second chance at a career he loves being in and as far as I'm concerned, that's living Heaven on Earth."