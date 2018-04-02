WrestlingInc.com

John Cena On The Undertaker, Dominating Daniel Bryan Moves (Video), Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman

By Marc Middleton | April 02, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at dominating moves from Daniel Bryan.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus tweeted the following shot at Braun Strowman. Tonight's go-home RAW should see the reveal of Braun's mystery partner for the title shot at WrestleMania 34.


John Cena on If WWE Is Ready for a Transgender Superstar, Connor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather In WWE
- As noted, it's believed that The Undertaker will accept John Cena's WrestleMania 34 challenge in some way on tonight's go-home RAW episode. Cena tweeted the following on The Deadman earlier today:


