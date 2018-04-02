Mark Henry's WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE has announced that Big Show will induct Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame this coming weekend.

As noted before, Paul Heyman will induct headliner Bill Goldberg while Molly Holly will induct Ivory, Christian & Hall of Famer Edge will induct The Dudley Boyz, Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will induct Hillbilly Jim, "Road Dogg" BG James will induct Jeff Jarrett and Dana Warrior will present the Warrior Award to Jarrius Robertson. No word yet on who will induct Kid Rock into the Celebrity Wing.

Below is WWE's announcement on Show and Henry: