John Cena Would Love To Star With The Rock In Fast & Furious Movie, Cena - Make-A-Wish PSAs, More

- I appeared on the latest edition of the "Duke Loves Rasslin" podcast, which you can listen to in the video above. I talked about NXT Takeover, WrestleMania and some of my predictions at the 7:55 mark.

- John Cena was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly. During the interview, Cena was asked about the possibility of starring with The Rock in the Fast & Furious franchise.

"That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity," Cena said. "That, for me, would be a dream. I'm never really like, 'Oh, I'd like to work with this person,' but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there's something certainly there with The Rock. So that would be my one name on the wish list."

- Speaking of Cena, he will be appearing in PSAs in as part of their World Wish Day campaign this month.