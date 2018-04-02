More On WWE Possibly Moving To FOX, Wrestling Inc. In WWE Survey (Photo), The Rock Talks Depression

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke to The Express about his past battles with depression, as well as his mother attempting to commit suicide when he was 15 years old.

"Struggle and pain is real," Johnson said. "I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly."

- It was noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there has been a lot of talk that the UFC's television negotiations aren't going well. UFC's contract with FOX expires this year and The SportsBusiness Journal recently reported that FOX offered the UFC $200 million per year, far less than the $450 million annual that the company is seeking. UFC is currently averaging $120 million per year under their current deal with FOX, with the fee for the final year being $160 million.

The Sporting News also had a story last month about FOX being more interested in securing the television rights for WWE than renewing with UFC. WWE's current deal with NBCUniversal / USA Network expires on September 30th, 2019. The move would reportedly see RAW cut back to two hours and move to FOX on Monday nights, while SmackDown would move to FS1 on Tuesdays.

"[Fox] is definitely trying to get [the WWE]," a source said in the story. "They'll pass on UFC, then use 'Raw' for [Fox Broadcasting] and FS1 content."

It was noted in The Observer that FOX would be able to acquire WWE's television rights for a similar amount of what they offered the UFC, while WWE delivers higher ratings than the MMA juggernaut.

- For today only, you can save 25% off orders at WWEShop.com, which includes Championship Titles. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- Speaking of WWE merchandise, WWE recently sent out a survey asking fans about their merch. The survey asked questions like "Does wearing WWE merchandise make you feel important?" and "Do you feel like your favorite wrestler when wearing their shirt?" They also asked users if they visited wrestling websites, specifically naming us, as seen below:

@RajGiri_303

You guys are on the official WWE merchandise survey pic.twitter.com/Js7nJyeJto — Ravenscroft Road (@RavenscroftBand) March 30, 2018

tuckarundo contributed to this article.