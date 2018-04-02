With WrestleMania less than a week away, the biggest pro wrestling event of the year is almost sold out. At least a few tickets still remain on the first market for all WWE events in New Orleans as of this writing, while plenty of tickets are up for sell on online second-market ticketing sites. Meanwhile independent wrestling events in New Orleans and the surrounding area are moving tickets to various degrees.

WrestleMania - Sunday, April 8





Source: Ticketmaster.com

As of this writing no more than a few hundred tickets remain for WrestleMania 34 on Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans. Most of the those tickets are expensive ones seated on the field. According to Ticketmaster's seating map the cheapest ticket available is priced at $350. Secondary market sellers like Stubhub however have tickets available in variety of sections throughout the stadium, starting as low as $59, before fees.

When WrestleMania was last at the Superdome in 2014, WWE claimed an attendance of 75,167. Attendance information published on the company's corporate website implied paid attendance was somewhere between 55,000 and 65,000.

NXT Takeover - Saturday, April 7



Source: Ticketmaster.com

Only about 32 first-market tickets remain as of this writing for NXT Takeover: New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday. Most of those left are on the floor. The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is $217.75.

You can still get tickets to the event, featuring NXT Champion Andre "Cien" Almas defending against Aleister Black, in most sections though on secondary sellers, starting at $49.

The super show for WWE's developmental brand will go head-to-head with Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor event, eight miles away at the UNO Lakefront Arena. Information on the ROH event is below.

WWE Hall of Fame - Friday, April 6

Plenty of first-market seats are still out there for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, also at the Smoothie King Center. Those start as low as $25.

The ceremony runs against Impact's event at the Wrestlecon venue, the Sugar Mill, just two miles away. WWN will be running its "Mercury Rising" Supershow at the same time, just outside the city limits, in Kenner, 13 miles away.

RAW - Monday, April 9



Source: Ticketmaster.com

Only 40 tickets are left on the first market for the RAW after WrestleMania. What's left is pretty expensive as the RAW following WWE's big show, featuring unpredictable crowd reactions, has become a popular tradition of its own. Tickets in the upper level start at $174. Available first level seats are $348. And a few floor seats left are $522.

You can save big though on upper level seats through the secondary market, where upper level seating is priced at $53. Seats are available in most section through online re-sellers, but many tickets are priced above face value.

SmackDown - Tuesday, April 10

WWE's five-day run in New Orleans ends with SmackDown on Tuesday. While it will almost certainly draw better than a normal SmackDown TV event, the show seems the least likely of WWE's five events to achieve a sell-out. Plenty of tickets are available on Ticketmaster, starting as low as $25. The secondary market offers tickets as a similar price.

Supercard of Honor - Saturday, April 7





Source: Ticketmaster.com

Ticketmaster has 335 tickets left for Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor on Saturday at the UNO Lakefront Arena. About half of those 335 tickets are advertised as "verified resale". Capacity for the show, featuring Kenny Omega versus Cody Rhodes, is estimated at 5,787.

With expected attendance of over 5,000, this event will shatter Ring of Honor's previous attendance record for a single show. The current record was set at last year's Supercard of Honor event in Lakeland, Florida, just outside Orlando, which was attended by roughly 3,500.

As mentioned, this show is running head-to-head with NXT Takeover, which is also nearly sold-out

WWN Live events at Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center

Gabe Sapolsky and Sal Hamoui's WWN Live will host ten events at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, from Thursday to Saturday.

The top-selling show so far is Joey Janela's Spring Break II, with 1129 tickets sold as of March 30, according to reports posted by Jacob Cohen. The Spring Break show was something of a hit last year with it's unorthodox matchmaking, which has apparently paid off this year. The event features matches like Matt Riddle vs. James Ellsworth and Joey Janela vs. Great Sasuke.

The Spring Break show is trailed closely by the first of two events from Progress, the rising company from the United Kingdom with a loose affiliation with WWE. Progress's Friday show has 1044 ticket sold so far. Its Saturday event is at 725.

Data for Kaiju Big Battel, happening late Saturday night, was not available.

So far at least 5,269 tickets have been sold for WWN events, with a gate totalling $203,000: numbers that will continue to climb at least somewhat as these events draw nearer.

Wrestlecon events at The Sugar Mill

Like WWN, Wrestlecon will host a series of events in the same venue from Thursday to Saturday.

These numbers for eight events, also sourced from Jacob Cohen, at the Sugar Mill don't include General Admission ticket sales, so they're not comparable to the WWN Live sales shown above). As of March 26, non-GA sales for Wrestlecon events are led by the Wrestlecon supershow, which has sold 428 non-GA tickets and is sold-out. That event is headlined by Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb.

Impact Wrestling, which will be working with Lucha Underground talent for the event, has 345 non-GA tickets sold as of March 26. With less expensive tickets, Iowa-based Pro Wrestling Revolver is close behind Impact, with 340 sold. The UK's Rev Pro is doing well also, with 316 sold and several rows of premium seats sold-out.

Total non-GA sales for Wrestlecon events as of the 26th were at 2,161, at a total price of $154,028. Those numbers are surely higher if we were to included unknown GA sales.

