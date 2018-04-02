Backstage Notes From Tonight's RAW, Lars Sullivan Prepares For Ladder Match (Video), Seth Rollins

- Above is new video of Lars Sullivan preparing for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" next Saturday night. Lars will compete in a Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Ricochet, Ethan Carter III, The Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole and Killian Dain.

- As noted, tonight's WrestleMania 34 go-home edition of RAW from Atlanta will be "all hands on deck" with many Superstars in attendance. PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe are among those backstage. R-Truth, who has been out of action since October 2017 with an elbow injury, and Alicia Fox, who has been out since the Royal Rumble weekend with a broken tailbone, are also backstage.

- Below is video of Seth Rollins reacting to his loss to Finn Balor at a weekend WWE live event in Charleston. Rollins vs. Balor will take place on tonight's RAW as well.

Eric Robinson contributed to this article.