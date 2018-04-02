Cody Rhodes Throws Major Shot At Former WCW Star, Being The Elite, NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Cards

- Above is episode 99 ("Ninety-Nine") of Being the Elite. The video featured more footage of their "II Sweet" April Fools' Day video and Cody tries to change the Bullet Club logo. As the tension within the group continues, Cody will be taking on Kenny Omega at Supercard of Honor XII this Saturday. Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage beginning at 7:30pm ET!

- NJPW announced the cards for night one and two of Wrestling Dontaku on May 3 and 4. The first show will feature Cody vs. Kota Ibushi in a rematch of their Wrestle Kingdom 12 match that Ibushi won and Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega. Night two will have Will Ospreay defending his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against KUSHIDA and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Below are the full cards:

Wrestling Dontaku: Night 1 (May 3, 4am ET / 1am PT)

* Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Ren Narita & Shota Umino

* Jushin Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Tiger Mask IV vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi, Tomoyuki Oka, & Yuji Nagata

* Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith, Jr., Lance Archer, & Takashi Iizuka)

* Chaos (Hirooki Goto, "Switchblade" Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, Toa Henare, & Togi Makabe

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa) (c) vs. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson) (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & Zack Sabre, Jr.)

* Chaos (Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & KUSHIDA

* Cody vs. Kota Ibushi

* Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega

Wrestling Dontaku Night 2 (May 4, 4am ET / 1am PT)

* Jushin Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Tiger Mask IV vs. Ren Narita, Shota Umino, & Tomoyuki Oka

* Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi & Yuji Nagata

* Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, & Takashi Iizuka)

* Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Toa Henare & Togi Makabe

* Chaos (Hirooki Goto, "Switchblade" Jay White, & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, & Michael Elgin

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith, Jr., El Desperado, Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa) & Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. KUSHIDA (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

- Yesterday on Twitter, Glenn Gilbertti (aka Disco Inferno) commented on today's wrestlers by saying they don't know how to "work anymore" after seeing Will Ospreay take a tough bump on the apron and Cody Rhodes get a nasty cut above his eye during this weekend's NJPW Sakura Genesis show. Rhodes was made aware of Gilbertti's comments and had quite the response to the former WCW talent. "Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer "over with the boys" type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others' success. Couldn't hang then, can't get booked now."

I think I have discussed the industry wide epidemic of the lack of common sense regarding injury prevention. https://t.co/jLay9umgvJ — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 1, 2018

Cody Rhodes ended up with a slight cut after taking a kick from Kenny Omega #NJPW #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/lhooqKMGD6 — Uncensored Wrestling (@Uncensored_WWE) April 1, 2018

Nobody knows how to "work" anymore. They would rather kill each other to get @davemeltzerWON to put their match over. That is a problem that needs to be put front and center. Guys are going to keep getting hurt. https://t.co/NTwFopHlDR — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 1, 2018

Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer "over with the boys" type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others' success. Couldn't hang then, can't get booked now. https://t.co/0kiDAgyhlT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2018