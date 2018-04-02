WrestlingInc.com

Interesting Name Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW (Photo)

By Marc Middleton | April 02, 2018

Paige revealed in her Instagram Story from today that former Impact World Heavyweight Champion James Storm is backstage for tonight's go-home RAW from Atlanta.

Storm briefly worked for WWE NXT in 2015 but returned to Impact and worked there until leaving in November 2017. There's been no recent talk of Storm returning to WWE.

James Storm Says Going To WWE Is His Ultimate Goal
Below is a fan screenshot from Paige's IG Story with Storm:


TimeToTalk Wrestling contributed to this article.

