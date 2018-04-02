Interesting Name Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW (Photo)

Paige revealed in her Instagram Story from today that former Impact World Heavyweight Champion James Storm is backstage for tonight's go-home RAW from Atlanta.

Storm briefly worked for WWE NXT in 2015 but returned to Impact and worked there until leaving in November 2017. There's been no recent talk of Storm returning to WWE.

See Also James Storm Says Going To WWE Is His Ultimate Goal

Below is a fan screenshot from Paige's IG Story with Storm:

Ooo just seen on Paige's Insta Story James Storm is backstage on RAW!! ?? pic.twitter.com/p8h6w26Qe0 — ??????J ?? (@SabbathCostello) April 2, 2018

TimeToTalk Wrestling contributed to this article.