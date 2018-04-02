WrestleMania Axxess To Feature Indie Stars, Four Invitational Tournaments, Several Title Matches

WWE announced today that four tournaments will be held at Axxess with title implications: The WWE United Kingdom Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women's Invitational. There will also be matches featuring wrestlers from WWN, PROGRESS and EVOLVE Wrestling, as well as NXT, 205 Live, the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and the Mae Young Classic.

Below is the current Axxess schedule:

Axxess - Day 1: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round

* Lio Rush vs. Buddy Murphy

* Dan Matha vs. Drew Gulak

NXT North American Invitational First Round

* Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Kincaid

* Akira Tozawa vs. Kona Reeves

NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round

* Moustache Mountain vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* Street Profits vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude

NXT Women's Invitational First Round

* Nikki Cross vs. Aliyah

* Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair

There will also been a WWN Championship Match between titleholder Keith Lee and Kassius Ohno. TJP, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Buddy Murphy will also be in action, as well as talent from the Mae Young Classic.

Axxess Day 2 Friday, 5 p.m.

WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round

* Lince Dorado vs. Raul Mendoza

* Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson

NXT North American Invitational First Round

* Chris Dijak vs. Ariya Daivari

* Hideo Itami vs. Wolfgang

NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round

* SAnitY vs. Forgotten Sons

* TM61 vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

NXT Women's Invitational First Round

* Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans

* Candice LeRae vs. Peyton Royce

Wrestlers from NXT, PROGRESS and the Mae Young Classic will also be in action.

Axxess Day 3, Session 1: Saturday, 8 a.m.

* Semifinal matches from all four tournaments. Also, matches featuring wrestlers from NXT, the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament, the Mae Young Classic and more.

Axxess Day 3, Session 2: Saturday, 1 p.m.

* NXT North American Invitation Finals, the United Kingdom Championship Invitational Semifinals, an EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match, as well as matches featuring wrestlers from 205 Live, NXT, the Mae Young Classic and more.

Axxess Day 3, Session 3: Saturday, 6 p.m.

* The U.K. Championship Invitational Finals, the NXT Tag Team Invitational Finals and the NXT Women's Invitational Finals. Also, Kassius Ohno vs. PROGRESS' Walter and matches featuring TJP, Kalisto and Gran Metalik, NXT stars, wrestlers from the Mae Young Classic and more.

Axxess Day 4: Sunday, 8 a.m.

* WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne vs. U.K. Championship Invitational winner

* NXT North American Champion vs. NXT North American Invitational winner

* NXT Tag Team Champions vs. NXT Tag Team Invitational winners

The session will also feature a WWN Championship Match, a PROGRESS Women's Championship Match, a PROGRESS Championship Match, a PROGRESS Tag Team Championship match and more.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.