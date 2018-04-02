WrestlingInc.com

Big Show's WWE Contract Status, John Cena & The Rock On TV, AJ Styles - Bobby Roode Ride Along Video

By Marc Middleton | April 02, 2018

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along with Bobby Roode and WWE Champion AJ Styles. As noted, the episode will also feature Sunil Singh and Jinder Mahal.

- The Rock will be on Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Wednesday, to promote his upcoming Rampage movie.

- John Cena will be on Viceland's Desus & Mero and Jimmy Kimmel Live, tonight, to promote his upcoming Blockers movie.

John Cena Would Love To Star With The Rock In Fast & Furious Movie, Cena - Make-A-Wish PSAs, More
- Below are videos of Big Show at the New York Stock Exchange this morning to ring the Opening Bell for WrestleMania 34 week. Show noted that he signed a new multi-year deal with WWE back in January.



