Big Show's WWE Contract Status, John Cena & The Rock On TV, AJ Styles - Bobby Roode Ride Along Video

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along with Bobby Roode and WWE Champion AJ Styles. As noted, the episode will also feature Sunil Singh and Jinder Mahal.
- The Rock will be on Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Wednesday, to promote his upcoming Rampage movie.
- John Cena will be on Viceland's Desus & Mero and Jimmy Kimmel Live, tonight, to promote his upcoming Blockers movie.
- Below are videos of Big Show at the New York Stock Exchange this morning to ring the Opening Bell for WrestleMania 34 week. Show noted that he signed a new multi-year deal with WWE back in January.
Join us and @WWE as we get hyped for WrestleMania 34 which will stream live on 4.8 on WWE Network https://t.co/QHMvqEgpA5— NYSE (@NYSE) April 2, 2018
Make room for @WWE Superstar @WWETheBigShow https://t.co/5zUKJP2nOF— NYSE (@NYSE) April 2, 2018