SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari
* The Revival defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
