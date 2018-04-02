WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | April 02, 2018
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta for this week's Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

* The Revival defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

