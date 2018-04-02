Elias - WrestleMania 34 Update, Shane McMahon's SmackDown Return (Video), This Week's RAW Attendance

- WWE has confirmed that Shane McMahon will be back on SmackDown for tomorrow's WrestleMania 34 go-home edition from Nashville. Shane and Daniel Bryan will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. Owens and Zayn will be reinstated to the blue brand if they can win the match. Above is a promo for this week's SmackDown with Shane's return.

- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 13,371 fans in attendance at tonight's WWE RAW from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, the final red brand show before WrestleMania 34.

- There's no official word yet on WrestleMania 34 plans for Elias but he noted during tonight's RAW that he has the greatest performance of a lifetime panned for Sunday's big event in New Orleans.