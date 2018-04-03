New WrestleMania 34 Battle Royal Participants (Video), Rusev On John Cena's RAW Promo, Lance Storm

- Goldust, Heath Slater and Rhyno are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Goldust announced his spot on this week's RAW while Slater and Rhyno announce their names in this new backstage video with Mike Rome.

The updated list of names for the battle royal, which will air on the Kickoff pre-show, now looks like this: Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango.

- Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm turns 49 years old today.

- Rusev tweeted the following in response to John Cena's RAW promo where he mentioned Superstars performing at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, including Rusev, WWE Champion AJ Styles and others. Rusev wrote: