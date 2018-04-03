What Happened After RAW With John Cena & Roman Reigns, Matt Hard On His Quest For Gold (Video), MMC

- Above is post-RAW video of Matt Hardy talking to Mike Rome about the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to take place at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. Matt says he's going to win the match and then use that momentum to delete the WWE Intercontinental Champion, then the WWE Universal Champion.

- The dark segment after Monday's RAW in Atlanta saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar come to the ring to attack Roman Reigns. John Cena made the save. Cena and Reigns hit an Attitude Adjustment and a Spear at the same time to send Cesaro and Sheamus retreating. They then gave love to the crowd to end the show.

- Below are new promos for tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge finals, featuring Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode.

@Marcopolo15 contributed to this article.