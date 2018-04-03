WWE On The Undertaker - John Cena And WrestleMania 34, Goldust On Losing To Matt Hardy, Seth Rollins

- This week's WrestleMania 34 go-home edition of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins defeat Finn Balor in singles action, less than 1 week from their big Triple Threat with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Above is post-match video of Rollins talking to Mike Rome. Rollins says he and Balor have had a hell of a rivalry and he has nothing but respect for Balor but this is WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Title and all bets are off. Rollins says this is when he comes to play, when he brings his best to the table and it's going to be Rollins Time on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

- John Cena vs. The Undertaker is up in the air as WWE did not confirm the match during the final RAW before WrestleMania 34. WWE did post the following match preview for the unconfirmed match after RAW ended:

Will The Undertaker return to battle John Cena at WrestleMania? After coming up short in several attempts to secure a WrestleMania bout, including the Royal Rumble Match, a career-altering contest inside Elimination Chamber and a WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge Match at WWE Fastlane, John Cena has seen his Road to WrestleMania hit a dead end. However, before accepting his fate and preparing to go to The Showcase of the Immortals as a member of the WWE Universe, The Leader of the Cenation decided to exhaust one more option and challenged The Undertaker to a one-on-one match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately for the 16-time World Champion, no response came one way or the other, prompting the frustrated Superstar to employ drastic measures and actually call The Deadman a coward! Though this resulted in Cena being assaulted by Kane before defeating him in a No Disqualification Match the following week, there was still no word from The Demon of Death Valley. Finally, on the final Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania, Cena seemingly lost hope that the epic contest would take place, delivering a somber and, at times acidic, final message to The Deadman before walking up the ramp. So, what now for Cena? With The Undertaker offering no answer to his challenge, perhaps the showdown between the two iconic Superstars is simply not meant to be. Is Cena destined to experience this year's Showcase of The Immortals as a spectator? Will he aid another Superstar to victory or perhaps offer his expert knowledge of The Grandest Stage of Them All as a guest commentator? Or, is there still a chance that a match between John Cena and The Undertaker may take place? Find out this Sunday at WrestleMania, streaming live on WWE Network at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT!

- As noted, Goldust is now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. He tweeted the following after his loss to Matt Hardy on this week's go-home RAW: