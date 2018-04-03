WWE Live Event Results From Knoxville (4/2): Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Attack, AJ Styles Headlines

Thanks to Ryan & Blair Moss for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Knoxville, Tennessee:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* The New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English

* WWE United States Champion Randy Orton retained over Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

* Tye Dillinger vs. Mojo Rawley ended when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hit the ring, coming through the crowd. They took out Tye and Mojo but were escorted away by security

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Lana, Natalya & Carmella and Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Bridges in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin