News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, 205 Live & MMC - AJ Styles In Tag Action, WrestleMania Hype, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN with the final shows before Sunday's WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view.

Tonight's blue brand show will see Rusev vs. Jinder Mahal, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & WWE Champion AJ Styles plus the return of Shane McMahon, his first appearance since being attacked by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens a few weeks back.

Tonight's MMC episode will be the finals of the tournament. The match will feature Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz taking on Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode. Asuka and The Miz will be fighting to win $100,000 for Rescue Dogs Rock while The Robe Warriors will be fighting to win the money for the Girl Up organization. The only match announced for 205 Live as of this writing is Mark Andrews vs. Drew Gulak.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura to face Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

* Rusev battles Jinder Mahal days before U.S. Title Fatal 4-Way

* Charlotte Flair faces Natalya in a rematch from two weeks ago

* Shane McMahon to return ahead of WrestleMania

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.