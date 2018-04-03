WrestleMania 34 is right around the corner so each day this week we will run down some of the matches and get your predictions on who will win.

Today's pick: Who do you think will win the first-ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal?

See Also Roman Reigns On Who's To Blame For His Match With The Undertaker Not Living Up To Expectations

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner and top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7 and WrestleMania 34 on April 8.