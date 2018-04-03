Conor McGregor Takes Shot At UFC 223 Headliners, UFC On FOX 29 Loses Co-Main Event, UFC 223 Embedded

- The first installment in the UFC 223 "Embedded" series was released, and it comes at a perfect time. Highlighted in the behind-the-scenes video blog series are UFC president Dana Whtie and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both men find out that Tony Ferguson is injured and that Max Holloway has agreed to step in as a replacement for this Saturday's main event.

The card takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and features Nurmagomedov vs. Holloway, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, for the lightweight title. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of the action.

- According to multiple reports, the planned UFC on FOX 29 co-main event for next weekend will need to be changed, as Matt Brown suffered a torn ACL in practice. Brown was set to meet Carlos Condit in a welterweight showdown from Glendale, Arizona.

Brown, who had announced plans to retire after knocking out Diego Sanchez last year, faces a lengthy recovery from the knee injury. Condit's status on the card remains unknown at this time.

UFC on FOX 29 features Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight showdown.

- Conor McGregor, who is expected to be stripped of the UFC lightweight title in the coming days without ever having defended it, had some interesting comments in regards to the recent changes at UFC 223. The card will now see Max Holloway, who won the featherweight title after McGregor was stripped, take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title. McGregor is also the last man to defeat Holloway.