Former WWE Divas Champion Pleads No Contest In DUI Case

Former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall pleaded not guilty in Orange County, Florida Court on Monday for a DUI case dating back to April 10, 2015. Hall's blood alcohol level was greater than 0.20.

After multiple failed attempts to pass a Pre-Trial Diversion program that would have wiped the charge from her record, Hall was allowed to plead No Contest to a reduced charge of Reckless Driving due to alcohol (Wet and Reckless) and received probation of up to six months. Hall had some of the DUI fine that she previously paid refunded to her since that charge has now been changed and new fines / costs of $461.25 were imposed. Hall was given credit for what she completed in the PTD program and was given the choice of completing an additional 46 hours of community service or paying another $460 in fines. Hall chose to pay the additional $460, thus ending her imposed probation.

Hall, who worked on the WWE main roster from 2005 - 2010, has been ordered to attend two county approved DUI school sessions in the next three months and was given twelve months to pay any additional costs or fines Monday's hearing created. If she does all of that, her case will be closed, but the Reckless Driving charge will remain on her record.

Hall was also given permission to travel for work, so her announced appearances at Wrestlecon and the Shenanigans party in New Orleans this week as well as Warriors of Wrestling, Comic Book Jones in NY and George's Cards & Collectibles in Pennsylvania the following weekend should be unaffected.