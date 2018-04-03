Paul Heyman Talks Vince McMahon's Mindset With Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Main Event

Paul Heyman spoke with NBC Sports to promote WrestleMania 34. Below are a few highlights:

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns not being content:

"If you're content in WWE, then you have peaked. You have peaked in your own earning capacity for what you're going to bring home to your family and you've peaked in what you offer to WWE in terms of your own talent to exploit. The best two examples that I can give you and it just so happens to fit perfectly are Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

"Roman Reigns is main eventing his fourth consecutive WrestleMania and he's not walking into this WrestleMania thinking, 'This is my last main event.' Roman Reigns is thinking, 'This is my fourth consecutive main event and it's my audition for my fifth consecutive WrestleMania main event.'

"Brock Lesnar is looking at April 8th as the defining moment in his career. In the very same city that he conquered The Undertaker's streak, which is arguably the most shocking moment in the history of WWE.

"Neither Brock Lesnar nor Roman Reigns are content. Not with their history and not with their current position. They both want to obtain higher ground. They will always have the ambition to do more."

Roman said something to me a few days ago that I thought about as you were talking about their ambition to do more. He said that in some ways he was glad that The Shield reunion didn't work out because it allowed him to refocus on his singles run and he still has so much that he wants to accomplish in that role. I think the audience falls into the trap of, 'But the only reason he's in this position is because he's Vince's guy,' but they don't actually see how much work he's putting in.

"The only thing I can add to what I just said is, it's not only a matter of doing more. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the main event of WrestleMania 34 because neither one is content and both are ambitious enough to push the limits of what is now considered their greatest moment and that's the point that neither one will ever accept. They will never accept the idea that they've peaked as individuals. They both aspire to achieve a higher level of greatness.

That's also Vince McMahon's mindset. At 72 years old he's launching a football league in two years and that's not all he's going to be doing. I'm sure Vince is looking for other projects. That's just who he is. Vince McMahon is not done carving out his legacy.

He doesn't want the main event of WrestleMania to feature somebody that says, 'I've put in my hard work and the main even of WrestleMania is me cashing in my chips.' He wants someone to look at WrestleMania as merely the demonstration as to why more should be offered to this person."

Heyman also discussed Cody Rhodes finding himself outside of WWE, wrestlers not necessarily having to leave WWE to find themselves and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.