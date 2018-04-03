Samoa Joe Headlining WWE MSG Show, John Cena Barstool Sports Pizza Review, Ricochet Trains (Video)

- Above is new video of Ricochet preparing for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" on Saturday night, for what he calls the biggest match of his career. Ricochet, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and Ethan Carter III will compete in a Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion.

- Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns has been announced for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, July 7th. Tickets go on sale April 13th. This event will see Ronda Rousey make her MSG debut. Others advertised include WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Elias, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

See Also Samoa Joe Talks How To Deal With Brock Lesnar

- John Cena is the latest celebrity to participate in Barstool Sports' popular pizza review segment with "El Pres" Dave Portnoy. You can see video from the review below: