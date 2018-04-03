WrestlingInc.com

Young Bucks On Bullet Club Logo Change, Will Ospreay's Status For NOLA, NJPW Strong Style Evolved

By Joshua Gagnon | April 03, 2018

- Above are highlights from NJPW Strong Style Evolved featuring Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi defeating The Young Bucks. NJPW will be back in the US for the return of the G1 Special on Saturday, July 7. This time around it will be held in San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace

- As noted, Will Ospreay took a tough bump on the apron during his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match against Marty Scurll at NJPW Sakura Genesis over the weekend. After the match, Ospreay tweeted that he wasn't sure if he would be able to compete at New Orleans during WrestleMania week. Earlier today, Ospreay updated fans by saying "I will fight. #NOLA" so it looks like he's good to go.



Rocky Romero On Wrestlers Having Total Creative Freedom In NJPW
See Also
Rocky Romero On Wrestlers Having Total Creative Freedom In NJPW

- In the latest Being the Elite, Cody Rhodes attempted to change the Bullet Club logo, which you can see in the photo below. Once the logo was sent for approval to The Young Bucks they quickly said not to change it. On Twitter, Matt Jackson wrote "We always make the executive decisions."



Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top