Young Bucks On Bullet Club Logo Change, Will Ospreay's Status For NOLA, NJPW Strong Style Evolved

- Above are highlights from NJPW Strong Style Evolved featuring Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi defeating The Young Bucks. NJPW will be back in the US for the return of the G1 Special on Saturday, July 7. This time around it will be held in San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace

- As noted, Will Ospreay took a tough bump on the apron during his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match against Marty Scurll at NJPW Sakura Genesis over the weekend. After the match, Ospreay tweeted that he wasn't sure if he would be able to compete at New Orleans during WrestleMania week. Earlier today, Ospreay updated fans by saying "I will fight. #NOLA" so it looks like he's good to go.

- In the latest Being the Elite, Cody Rhodes attempted to change the Bullet Club logo, which you can see in the photo below. Once the logo was sent for approval to The Young Bucks they quickly said not to change it. On Twitter, Matt Jackson wrote "We always make the executive decisions."

Due to the overwhelming response to Cody's proposed logo change. Matt & Nick Jackson, with the support of the Bullet Club, have opted to NOT change the logo. pic.twitter.com/7J400yakp3 — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) April 2, 2018