Big Show Hooks NOLA Cabbie Up (Video), Fans On RAW Champions At WrestleMania 34, Tonight's SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | April 03, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW champion is most likely to retain their title at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. As of this writing, 32% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor while 25% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, 25% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and the rest voted for RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and his mystery partner.

- WrestleMania 34 Week continues in New Orleans today as WWE celebrates National Taxi Cab Appreciation Day. Below is video of Big Show hooking a driver up:


