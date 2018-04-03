WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Sing Jeff Jarrett Single, John Cena Lands Magazine Cover, WrestleMania TV Special Notes

By Marc Middleton | April 03, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Zack Ryder, Goldust, Corey Graves, Luke Gallows, Aiden English, Tyler Breeze, TJP, Curt Hawkins and D-Von Dudley singing along with the "Be With My Baby Tonight" single that 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett did years ago.

- As noted, a "WrestleMania's Greatest Moments" special will air on the USA Network on Thursday night as a part of WrestleMania 34 Week. That special will be hosted by Jonathan Coachman and Charly Caruso. It will also premiere on the WWE Network at midnight on Friday. Below is the synopsis:

"Countdown the top ten moments in WrestleMania history as voted by the WWE Universe. Featuring John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold, and more!"

John Cena Doesn't Get Why WWE Stars Would Go To UFC, Says Conor McGregor Would Put Him Out Of Work
- As seen below, John Cena is featured on the May 2018 cover of Men's Journal magazine:


