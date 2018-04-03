Triple H Reveals WWE NXT North American Title Belt (Video)

As seen in the video below, Triple H has revealed the new WWE NXT North American Title belt.

"There is a saying that there can only be one first-ever. Well this Saturday night in the shadow of WrestleMania at NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" with the whole world watching live on the WWE Network, 6 men will step into the ring in a ladder match with this hanging above them," Triple H said. "The NXT North American Championship. Killian Dain, EC3, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan and the one & only, Ricochet. One man will make history, one man will climb the ladder into the record books, one man will forever be remembered as the first NXT North American Champion."

The first-ever NXT North American Champion will be crowned at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event from the Smoothie King Center. The match will feature Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and The Velveteen Dream.