Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Crash WWE Live Event (Video), WWE On Former Star Expecting Child, RAW Top 10

- WWE posted this video of "fired" Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens crashing a weekend WWE live event in West Virginia. They did a run-in during Tye Dillinger vs. Mojo Rawley and beat both men down. Sami and Owens are set to face Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. They will be reinstated to SmackDown if they can win the match.
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Atlanta, the final red brand show before WrestleMania 34:
- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella revealed on Twitter that he is expecting his second child. WWE congratulated Santino with the following announcement:
Santino Marella expecting birth of second child
The Milan Miracle is about to welcome another miracle into the family.
Beloved former WWE Superstar Santino Marella revealed on Twitter that he and his family are expecting the birth of their second child. Although The Marellas are not entirely sure whether they'll be joined by a boy or a girl, Santino posted a first glimpse, so to speak, of the upcoming arrival.
We don't yet know if it's a prince or a princess, but either way Stasiu is going to be a big brother #expecting #3monthspregnant pic.twitter.com/bkxrrah4wG— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) April 3, 2018
Please join WWE.com in congratulating Santino and his family!