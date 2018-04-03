Hulk Hogan Says He'd Like To Wrestle Again, Goldberg On Daniel Bryan's Return, Charlotte - Offset

- TMZ Sports posted the video above of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with Offset, who created the hit single "Ric Flair Drip." In the video, Offset talks to Charlotte Flair via a video call and tells her that she "has the coolest dad in the world." After the call, Ric told TMZ Sports that he's betting on Charlotte to break Asuka's streak this Sunday at WrestleMania.

- 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Bill Goldberg spoke to Scott Fishman of TV Insider about hosting the new Forged in Fire: Knife or Death series on the History Channel. During the interview, Goldberg discussed Daniel Bryan making his WWE in-ring return this Sunday at WrestleMania.

"The kid's passion. You see it in his performances," Goldberg said of Bryan. "To be able to persevere and get a second chance, it puts things in perspective. You look at things completely differently than you did the first time. I know that every step along the way, his appreciation will be tenfold. For someone working hard for something, it's extremely rewarding that you can see them succeed and continue that journey. I'm excited to continue on that journey with him."

- Hulk Hogan noted on Instagram this week that he's back to his old weight of 303 lbs. He said that it's too bad that he's not in the main event of WrestleMania this Sunday because he's "ready." He added that he'll be cheering the talent on from home: