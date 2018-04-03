John Cena Goes Low For Latest Undertaker Diss, Daniel Bryan Moving Tickets, Cena Talks Butt Chugging

- John Cena recently appeared on The Daily Show to discuss "butt chugging," which is basically a beer enema. Cena partakes in it in his latest movie, Blockers, and told correspondent Ronny Chieng that he could not "confirm or deny" that it was his first experience with it, as seen in the video above.

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at Daniel Bryan's in-ring return moving WrestleMania tickets. It was noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that tickets sales were strong after Bryan's return was announced.

- If you missed it yesterday, Brandon Howard Thurston has an update on ticket sales for nearly every wrestling event in New Orleans this week at this link. It was noted that there are no more than a few hundred tickets remaining for WrestleMania 34 this Sunday, with the cheapest ticket available at Ticketmaster being priced at $350.

- T-shirts are currently as low as $12 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

See Also WWE On The Undertaker - John Cena And WrestleMania 34

- Despite The Undertaker still not accepting John Cena's WrestleMania challenge, Cena continues to try and bait Taker on social media. Cena posted the photo below early this morning comparing Taker to dog feces: