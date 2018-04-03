Photo: Braun Strowman Heads To WrestleMania With An Old Friend

WWE has yet to officially announce Braun Strowman's tag team partner against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at WrestleMania this Sunday. Several names have been rumored for the role, including Elias, Big Cass, Samoa Joe and even Rey Mysterio.

Another name that has been rumored is Strowman's old Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt. Wyatt recently lost "The Final Deletion" match against Matt Hardy and hasn't been appeared on television since, although he has been doing angles with Hardy at live events. It's been rumored that Wyatt will be repacked when he returns. Wyatt is currently not booked for WrestleMania, and has not been named as a participant in the Andre the Giant battle royal.

Strowman posted the photo below of himself travelling to New Orleans with Wyatt, as seen below. It should be noted that Strowman and Wyatt are close friends, and Strowman has said that the posts that he makes on his personal Instagram are not storyline-related: