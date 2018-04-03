WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

- We're live from Nashville, TN for the WrestleMania 34 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Bryan welcomes us as fans chant his name. Bryan introduces his friend and WrestleMania 34 tag team partner next, Shane McMahon.

Shane also greets the crowd and gives them props for being loud tonight. Shane gives props to Daniel for being a role model for the way he fought to get back into the ring, something he believed in. Shane congratulates Bryan on being medically cleared to do what he loves to do and what we love watching him do. A "yes!" chant starts up now. Shane says he couldn't be more excited to be Bryan's partner at WrestleMania. Shane talks about his own health issues from the past few weeks, blaming them on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Fans boo their names. Shane says he has also been medically cleared and they will give it everything they've got on Sunday. That's their promise for WrestleMania.

Bryan says there's one thing he needs to address as a man and as the SmackDown General Manager. Bryan admits he's made a lot of mistakes over the past few months, especially when it comes to Owens and Sami. Bryan says they have been friends for 15 years and he allowed that to cause problems. Shane warned him and Shane was right all along, Bryan says. Bryan apologizes. Shane thanks him and says there's no need to apologize because Shane has done some self-reflecting of his own over the past few months. Shane admits he can be hot headed and a bit stubborn at times. Bryan says one thing he has learned is what there's only one way to resolve things when partners have issues. Bryan opens his arms for a hug. Shane apologizes for the way he's treated Bryan over the past few months and offers his hand for a shake. Fans boo. Bryan says he just shook Shane's hand two minutes ago and Nashville does not want to see another shake. Fans chant "no!" when Bryan asks. Bryan asks if Nashville wants to see them hug it out and they do. Shane says he's not much of a hugger but he appreciates it. Fans boo again. Fans chant "hug it out" now. Shane finally gives in and hugs Bryan. Shane says that actually kind of worked. Bryan agrees and says they are definitely on the same page now, which is bad news for Sami and Owens. Bryan says they will get payback for what they did to he and Shane, and everything in between. Shane thanks Bryan for reinstating Sami and Owens, calls them cancers and says we won't be seeing them in a SmackDown arena after WrestleMania. Bryan asks if fans are ready to see he and Shane beat the holy hell out of Sami and Owens at WrestleMania. Fans pop and chant "yes!" as Bryan's music hits. They celebrate and share another hug.

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for this non-title match. We cut to a WrestleMania 34 promo for Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon while the SmackDown feed airs in a box on the lower left corner. The feed goes back to full-size as Natalya makes her way out. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they lock up. Back and forth to start. Natalya takes control and brings Flair to the mat to work on the leg. Flair with a roll-up for a quick pin attempt. Natalya takes back control and keeps Flair grounded. Flair looks to mount some offense but Natalya shoulders her and shows off some. Natalya talks trash and they lock up again, going to the mat. Flair with a 2 count.

Flair keeps Natalya down and slams her again for a pin attempt. Natalya sends Flair into the corner but Flair rolls her up for 2. Flair keeps Natalya down on the mat now. Flair with another 2 count. Flair takes Natalya into the turnbuckles and stomps away. The referee warns her and she backs off. Flair drops Natalya on the back of her head for another 2 count. Flair keeps Natalya down with the scissors now and uses that to toss her around. Flair keeps the scissors locked and keeps Natalya grounded.

Natalya ends up on the floor for a breather but Flair follows. Flair ducks a shot and goes to work with chops on the floor. Natalya sends Flair head-first into the ring post and she goes down. Natalya stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya has control in the ring after dominating through the break. Flair turns it around with an abdominal stretch. Natalya sends her to the mat. Flair gets sent to the apron but she knocks Natalya back. Flair goes to the top rope but Natalya cuts her off and drops her for a 2 count. Natalya ends up getting Flair in the surfboard submission. Flair escapes from the hold and nails a big chop, and another. Flair with more chops and a neckbreaker.

Flair runs over Natalya with a big boot as some fans cheer. Flair wastes time before covering for a 2 count. Flair misses a move and Natalya jumps on her back with a sleeper hold. Flair gets out of that and slams Natalya to the mat. Flair goes to the top for the big moonsault but Natalya gets her knees up.

Carmella's music hits and out she comes with a referee and her Money In the Bank briefcase. The original referee talks with Carmella's referee. Flair gets up and knocks the briefcase out of the ring. The contract goes flying. Carmella looks to tangle with Flair but Flair drops her with a big boot. Natalya takes advantage but this leads to Flair applying the Figure Four, then the Figure Eight for the submission win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

- After the match, Flair stands tall with the title as her music hits. The music interrupts as Asuka makes her way to the ring for a pop. Asuka enters the ring and dances right past Flair, going to the corner to pose. Flair watches as Asuka dances around. Asuka takes the mic and says at WrestleMania, The Queen will bow down to The Empress because no one is ready... Flair snatches the mic from Asuka's hand. Flair says she is ready but the question is, is Asuka ready? They face off in the middle of the ring and look back up at the WrestleMania 34 sign. The staredown continues as Flair's music hits.

- The announcers discuss the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 34. We get pre-recorded video from AJ Styles with comments on Shinsuke Nakamura playing mind games last week. AJ says his emotions are not his weakness, they are his strength but if yo want to talk about weaknesses, Nakamura has one - he takes AJ too lightly. AJ says he is the WWE Champion and they are far from the Tokyo Dome. This is WrestleMania and a dream match but this is no dream, it's a reality and the reality is that he's going to beat Nakamura.

- Still to come, Nakamura and Styles vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Also, a look at Shane and Bryan vs. Owens and Sami. Back to commercial.