WWE SmackDown Dark Match, The Velveteen Dream Hypes Ladder Match (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura's Gear

- Above is new video of The Velveteen Dream discussing Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Dream will do battle in a six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Nashville saw Naomi defeat Ruby Riott in around 10 minutes. The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were at ringside.

- Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following on his latest piece of WWE Shop merchandise, just in time for Sunday's match with WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.