WWE 205 Live Coverage: Buddy Murphy Vs. Kalisto, Cedric Alexander And Mustafa Ali

Tonight initially featured Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews, but according to 205 Live GM Drake Maverick, Gulak wants Andrews at one-hundred percent, so that match is being pushed back. Tonight will now include Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto.

Tonight initially featured Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews, but according to 205 Live GM Drake Maverick, Gulak wants Andrews at one-hundred percent, so that match is being pushed back. Tonight will now include Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto.

- Tonight Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik will face Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami. Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto. Also, a preview of the upcoming Cruiserweight Championship match.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in as we get to the first match.

Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Itami and Metalik start off with Itami talking some trash as he kicks away at Metalik. Itami shoves Dorado in the face as the two continue jawing at each other. Metalik walks the ropes and hits a missile dropkick. Dorado tags in, drops Itami, cover, two. Tozawa tags in, running kick and senton, Metalik with the quick roll-up, two. Metalik tries for a handspring off the ropes but gets kicked in the back. Itami sends Dorado off the apron and the duo goes to work on Metalik in the corner, cover, two.

Itami keeps eyeing Dorado as he tags out. Tozawa with a straight jab to Metalik's face, pin, two. Dorado gets tagged in, he knocks Tozawa off the apron and trades strikes with Itami. Dorado with a springboard moonsault off the second rope and continues swinging away on his opponent. Itami gets knocked to the floor, Dorado takes out Itami on the floor, Tozawa with a suicide dive, and Metalik with a corkscrew senton taking out everyone. Metalik Driver attempt, Itami nearly yanks Metalik's mask off and the match totally breaks down in the ring. The referee calls the match.

Match is ruled a No Contest

-Post-match, Itami takes out Dorado's knee and Tozawa swings away on Metalik. They taunt a bit and head to the back.

- Tonight it was supposed to be Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews. Backstage, Gulak asked for the match be postponed until Andrews is fully recovered after his match with Tony Nese. Gulak said he wants to be sure there was no excuse for Andrews when he gets in the ring with him. Gulak with a quick PowerPoint Presentation as he says he's the best submission wrestler in the WWE and will prove it to Andrews.

- Random room, Andrews says this match isn't about high-flying vs. submission wrestling, it's Andrews vs. Gulak. He continues that after next week, Gulak will never underestimate him again.

- Backstage, Drake Maverick tells Tony Nese that despite losing last week, he wants him to go out to the ring tonight and remind everyone why he is the premiere athlete.

Tony Nese vs. Jonathan Pierce

Pierce with some early taunting as Nese tosses him into the corner. Referee trying to back Nese up as Pierce gets in a chop shot. Nese hits a back elbow, tries for a second rope moonsault. Dodges a clothesline, hits a couple kicks and sweeps his opponent to the ground. Springboard into a second rope moonsault by Nese lands clean. Pierce out on the apron, drops Nese's neck over the top rope. Pierce then heads up to the top rope, Nese with a palm strike, kick, and drops Pierce stomach-first on his knee. Nese with a running knee in the corner, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Tony Nese via Pinfall

- Backstage, Kalisto checks on Dorado and Metalik, when Kalisto goes to leave he bumps right into Murphy. Murphy says he plans on making the match quick and that Kalisto is simply in his way to get to the Cruiserweight Championship.

Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto