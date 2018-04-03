Who Won WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Tournament?, Live Viewership Way Up, $100K Recipient (Videos)

Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz won the first-ever WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight in Nashville by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals.
Asuka and The Miz earned $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity by winning the tournament. The match saw Miz pick up the pin by hitting a Skull Crushing Finale on Roode.
Live viewership for tonight's finals peaked at 114,000 viewers on Facebook Watch. This is up 74% from last week and is the highest live viewership since the premiere, which peaked at 135,600.
Below are a few shots from tonight's match:
