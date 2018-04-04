Possible WrestleMania Title Match Spoiler

Updated advertising on the Smoothie King Center's website for next week's SmackDown Live in New Orleans is listing Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella for the SmackDown Womens Championship. The only other match advertised is AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship.

Charlotte is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Womens Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania this Sunday, while Carmella has been teasing cashing in her Money In The Bank contract that she won last June.

We mentioned last week that Asuka is advertised to face Nia Jax at RAW live events after WrestleMania. As always, the card is subject to change, especially with a Superstar Shakeup rumored to take place after WrestleMania.

Below is the blurb for next week's SmackDown taping from the Smoothie King Center's website:

Just hours after WrestleMania 34, SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw return to the Smoothie King Center! Don't miss two of the most memorable nights of WWE action as part of WrestleMania week! DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

AJ STYLES vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. CARMELLA ALSO SEE: SMACKDOWN GENERAL MANAGER DANIEL BRYAN

THE NEW DAY

RANDY ORTON

BOBBY ROODE

BECKY LYNCH

AND MORE!

Dante Eaker contributed to this article.