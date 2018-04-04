Randy Orton And The Usos Team After WWE 205 Live, The Miz & Asuka Call Maryse (Video), Daniel Bryan

- WWE posted this video looking at what has led to Sunday's big tag team match at WrestleMania 34 with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Nashville saw WWE United States Champion Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Aiden English, Rusev and Baron Corbin in six-man action.

- As noted, Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz won $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals of the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge on Tuesday night. Below are videos from the match, post-match comments from "Team Awe-ska" plus video of the celebratory phone call with Maryse: