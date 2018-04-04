Yesterday we asked for your picks in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal and Becky Lynch was the clear favorite in the comments. With the lackluster year she's had this could give her a much needed boost. Sasha Banks and Bayley were mentioned the most next, with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose after them.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Gulak is God:

"I'm picking Sonya to win it. She looks like a breakout star and I think her winning it would give her a huge boost. Although, I see the winner getting shoddy booking just like the Andre winner."

The Lukaku:

"Hopefully Becky Lynch. She's the most underrated women in WWE, she deserves her moment at WrestleMania, but knowing WWE, Sasha will get another moment crying in the ring again."

Gail-Rollins Fan:

"As much as I'd like to see Sasha Banks win something for a change, she's already over, so this win wouldn't do much for her in that regard. I'd personally have Ember Moon win as her official main roster call-up (assuming they pull the trigger on Shayna on Saturday). My secondary picks would one of the two girls from Absolution. They're not really ready for the title picture quite yet, but this win could to a long way in getting them there."

Isaac Sandhu:

"The Sasha Banks/Bayley story should dominate the Battle Royal, switching between working together and being at each other's throats. Those two and Becky should be the final three before their hate for each distracts themselves so Becky can get the sneaky win."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7 and WrestleMania 34 on April 8.