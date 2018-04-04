AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakmaura Full NJPW Match (Video), ROH Bound By Honor, Punishment Martinez

- Above is AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura from Wrestle Kingdom 10 in 2016 for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. On the morning this match took place A.J. Styles, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura all gave their notice to NJPW that they were heading to WWE. The finish of the match came when Nakamura hit Bomaye (Kinshasa) on Styles to retain his title.

- ROH Bound By Honor will take place on April 27 in West Palm Beach, Florida and two matches have already been announced. Cody will face Punishment Martinez and Jay Lethal will take on Scorpio Sky. A reminder: Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of ROH Supercard of Honor XII this Saturday beginning at 7:30 ET with the Pre-Show.

- ROH did a "Ten Questions" with Punishment Martinez and asked about his favorite place to wrestle.

"The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City," Martinez said. "Not just because I was born in New York City, but I actually used to bar tend in that same building. Every time ROH would run there I would request off because if I was going to be in the building working, I wanted it to be in the ring. I love going back there because it reminds me where I came from."

See Also ROH COO Joe Koff On Relationship With Impact Wrestling, NJPW Entering The US Market

- NJPW announced Katsuyori Shibata will be returning to their US dojo for two camp sessions with Scorpio Sky as his assistant trainer. The first is from April 30 until May 4 and the second is May 7 until May 11.