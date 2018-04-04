Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan ends with no winner as the Ladder Match participants come out for a six-man brawl

* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

* The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is set for the finals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole (no injured Bobby Fish) attack both teams for the no contest. General Manager William Regal comes out and announces a Triple Threat Tag Team match for "Takeover: New Orleans" with the winners becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions and the winners of The Dusty Classic

* Ricochet defeated Chris Dijak in his debut