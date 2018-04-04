Samoa Joe Return Update, Former WWE Diva In Hot Photoshoot For Paul Heyman's Site (Photos), WWE Shop

- Samoa Joe is apparently ready to return to action imminently, as he has been added to the WWE RAW taping a week from this Monday on April 16th from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Joe has been out of action since suffering a right foot injury during a match with Rhyno on the January 8th episode of RAW.

- Through the end of the day, t-shirts are as low as $12 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Wednesday, April 4th at 11:59 pm PT.

- Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro has a photoshoot at Paul Heyman's website, HeymanHustle.com. The 38-year-old former WWE Diva Search winner's photoshoot was part of the Looking4Larry Agency's #ThisIsHardRock campaign for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas. You can check out a couple of photos from the shoot below:

Dante Eaker contributed to this article.