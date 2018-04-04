WWE Couple Welcomes First Baby Girl

Congratulations to Mike & Maria Kanellis on the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Fredrica Moon.
WWE announced the arrival today with this announcement:
Maria and Mike Kanellis welcome daughter Fredrica Moon
Do you feel the power of love?
You should, because SmackDown Superstars Maria and Mike Kanellis just welcomed their first child into their loving family.
Their daughter, Fredrica Moon, arrived this morning, weighing 6 pounds. Mom and baby are both doing great.
Please join WWE in welcoming this new addition to the Kanellis family!