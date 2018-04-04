EC3 'After Victory' Video, WWE Stars Reveal WrestleMania Dream Opponents, WWE Nominated For Awards

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question with Superstars revealing their WrestleMania dream matches. The video features Drew Gulak, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Nia Jax, Ariya Daivari, Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

- WrestleMania 33 has been nominated for a 2018 Webby Award in the "Social Content & Marketing - Event" category. The WWE Champions mobile video game has been nominated for Best Sports Game. Voting is now open at WebbyAwards.com.

- Ethan Carter III repeats "after victory" over and over in this new Twitter video. EC3 will compete in the six-man Ladder Match at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream.