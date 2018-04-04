UFC 223 Fighters Involved In Brawl, Donald Cerrone, Carlos Condit Set For Fights, UFC 223 Video

- On the latest installment of UFC 223 Embedded, the fighters set a course for Brooklyn and the Barclays Center ahead of Saturday's event. That includes UFC strawweight title contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who first hears about the main event change while departing Florida for New York.

The behind-the-scenes video blog also shows Khabib Nurmagomedov training, Rose Namajunas doing some non-typical exercises and Max Holloway landing on the East Coast from sunny Hawaii.

- Donald Cerrone has a fight and Carlos Condit a new opponent for their upcoming bouts. Cerrone will take on Leon Edwards in the main event when the Octagon heads to Singapore, while Condit takes on Alex Oliveira after an injury to Matt Brown.

Cerrone and Edwards will headline the June 23 fight night card, according to a report by MMA Fighting. It will likely stream live on UFC Fight Pass due to the time difference. Cerrone bested Yancy Medeiros earlier this year, with Edwards scoring his fifth consecutive win over Peter Sobotta.

Condit and Oliveira are now the co-main event for UFC on FOX 29, which takes place next Saturday night from Glendale, Arizona. Dustin Poirier-Justin Gaethje is the main event.

- A confrontation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov, a close friend and training partner of Conor McGregor, went down at the UFC 223 fighter hotel on Tuesday. The two are both set for action on Saturday, as Nurmagomedov meets Max Holloway and Lobov squares off against Alex Caceres.

Thankfully, the two were able to avoid coming to blows ahead of their respective bouts, which could have caused one - or both - to be called off. Nurmagomedov has been very outspoken in regards to McGregor over the past several months.