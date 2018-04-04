WrestlingInc.com

John Cena On What Movie Recently Made Him Cry, Masculinity, Becoming A Father One Day

By Marc Middleton | April 04, 2018

John Cena recently spoke with Mashable at this link. They sent us these highlights:

Being a dad one day:

"I would do my damnedest to try to be responsible and respectful and informative, and I think I would just let my child know all the mistakes that I've made in my life, hoping that they don't make my mistakes. But at the same time, I know that it's because of those mistakes that I am the man I am today, so it's a push/pull territory."

Masculinity:

"I spent so much of my life trying to be a symbol of strength. Being more comfortable with who I am as a man I think is being more comfortable with my emotions. I think as a culture we are changing and realizing that that is absolutely OK."

Crying at the movies:

"I am an emotional guy, and certain things move me. I literally — it's weird — I watched the movie The Darkest Hour on a flight home from London and just couldn't stop crying. It was amazing. I'm on a regular plane, hanging out with everybody and I'm crying like a newborn kid. It's not a tear-jerker, but for some reason it got me. I couldn't stop once it started."

