Former WCW Announcer At RAW (Photos), WrestleMania Food Pairings, The Miz & Asuka Visit RDR (Video)

- Above is new video of Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz visiting the Rescue Dogs Rock charity. Team Awe-ska won $100,000 for RDR by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the Mixed Match Challenge finals last night.

- Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone was in attendance for Monday's RAW in Atlanta. Here he is backstage with Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson:

Had a good time with friends last night at RAW. pic.twitter.com/0E4ZTzE7FD — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) April 3, 2018

- WWE posted this video looking at food pairings for the various WrestleMania events for those fans who plan on doing some binge-watching this week: