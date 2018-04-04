WrestlingInc.com

WWE Confirms Greatest Royal Rumble Event For The WWE Network, Kickoff Pre-show Announced

By Marc Middleton | April 04, 2018

WWE has confirmed that the Greatest Royal Rumble event will air live on the WWE Network from Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27th. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show that airs. The event will also air live in Saudi Arabia, Australia and the UK.

As noted earlier this week, WWE announced the first participants for the 50-man Rumble match - Daniel Bryan, Big Show, Kane, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Below is WWE's announcement on the event airing live:

Greatest Royal Rumble to stream on WWE Network Friday, April 27, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Incredibly, the Greatest Royal Rumble keeps getting bigger. The signature event, being hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 27, can be seen on the award-winning WWE Network at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Furthermore, it will be preceded by a special, one-hour Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

In addition to the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, the Greatest Royal Rumble event will feature John Cena vs. Triple H as well as seven championship matches, including a Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro, and an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe.

The Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff will stream live from Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on WWE Network at a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

Keep checking with WWE.com and WWE Network as more details become available regarding the Greatest Royal Rumble.

