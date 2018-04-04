WWE Confirms Greatest Royal Rumble Event For The WWE Network, Kickoff Pre-show Announced

WWE has confirmed that the Greatest Royal Rumble event will air live on the WWE Network from Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27th. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show that airs. The event will also air live in Saudi Arabia, Australia and the UK.

As noted earlier this week, WWE announced the first participants for the 50-man Rumble match - Daniel Bryan, Big Show, Kane, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Below is WWE's announcement on the event airing live: